Anjali Sud: Tubi Appoints Indian-Origin Anjali Sud As New CEO, Know All About Her – Watch Video

Anjali will be succeeding Farhad Massoudi, Tubi's founder & chief executive. Before Vimeo, Sud held positions in finance, media and e-commerce at Time Warner & Amazon.com.

Published: July 18, 2023 5:44 PM IST

By Video Desk

Who is Anjali Sud: Fox Corp has named Anjali Sud as CEO of it’s streaming service Tubi. Anjali was the former long-time head of video-sharing platform Vimeo. Anjali will be succeeding Farhad Massoudi, Tubi’s founder & chief executive. Before Vimeo, Sud held positions in finance, media and e-commerce at Time Warner & Amazon.com. Watch video to know more about her.

