Ankita Bhandari Murder Update: The Uttarakhand police on Saturday said that the 19-year-old receptionist, whose body was found in a canal, was being pressured by the resort owner to provide “special services” to guests. DGP Ashok Kumar said that this much has been known from the girl’s chat with a friend of hers. Earlier, a Facebook friend of the receptionist had reportedly said that his friend was killed because she refused to have sex with guests as demanded by the owner of the resort where she worked. Now her family demands hard punishment for guilty. They also demand to hang the murderers. Watch video.Also Read - Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Family Agrees For Daughter's Cremation; Protests Erupt Outside Mortuary

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Uttarakhand Murder: 'Seedha Sadha Balak', Expelled BJP Leader On Accused Son