Ankita-Vicky marriage : Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain have been making headlines ever since their wedding rumors started to surface on social media. The couple celebrated their mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremony on 12th and 13th of December, pictures of which went viral on internet showing both of them enjoying their pre-wedding rituals. And now the couple has united together by tying knots on 14th of December in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel. Watch this video for more details on Ankita and Vicky's wedding ceremony.