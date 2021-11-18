Bachelorette Party by Ankita Lokhande :
Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain have been making headlines since the day their wedding news came in light. The couple will be tying knot on 12th of December this year. Now the Pavitra Rishta actress threw a bachelorette party prior her marriage, which was attended by her friends namely Srishty Rode, Mahhi Vij, Rashami Desai and others. Ankita was seen cutting cake and having fun with her gang. Watch video.Also Read - Rohit Shetty on Adding a Female Cop in Universe, Cirkus, Critics, Sooryavanshi's Success, And More | Exclusive Also Read - Rajkummar Rao And Long Time Girlfriend Patralekhaa Are All Set To Get Married, Wedding Card Surfaces Online| Watch Video Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Was Not First Choice For Rockstar, Reveals Imtiaz Ali: Watch Video to Find Out More Unknown Facts