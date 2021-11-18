Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain have been making headlines since the day their wedding news came in light. The couple will be tying knot on 12th of December this year. Now the Pavitra Rishta actress threw a bachelorette party prior her marriage, which was attended by her friends namely Srishty Rode, Mahhi Vij, Rashami Desai and others. Ankita was seen cutting cake and having fun with her gang. Watch video.