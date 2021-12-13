Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Mehendi Ceremony : Pavitra Rishta Fame Ankita Lokhande and long term boyfriend Vicky Jain are all set to marry each other on 14 of December in Mumbai. The couple had a beautiful Mehendi and Sangeet rituals on 12th of December where they were seen dancing on Bollywood numbers and even Vicky holding Ankita in his arms. Pictures and videos of the couple’s fun filled Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies are flooded on internet and is insanely going viral. Checkout this video for more.Also Read - Who is Harnaaz Sandhu? Miss Universe 2021 From India | Watch Video