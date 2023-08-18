Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Antidepressants Side Effects: Consuming Antidepressants Can Cause Extreme Weight Gain ! Know It’s Harmful effects

Antidepressants Side Effects: Consuming Antidepressants Can Cause Extreme Weight Gain ! Know It’s Harmful effects

This Video delves into the topic of the long-term safety of antidepressants, examining their potential effects on overall health. It discusses the benefits, risks, and considerations associated with prolonged antidepressant use, addressing concerns about side effects, withdrawal symptoms, and impact on mental and physical well-being.

Published: August 18, 2023 11:05 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Mental Health: This Video delves into the topic of the long-term safety of antidepressants, examining their potential effects on overall health. It discusses the benefits, risks, and considerations associated with prolonged antidepressant use, addressing concerns about side effects, withdrawal symptoms, and impact on mental and physical well-being. Gain insights into the current understanding of how these medications may influence long-term health outcomes

Also Watch

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.