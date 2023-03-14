Home

Video Gallery

Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Interview: ‘Vishal Bhardwaj is my Fan’ | Exclusive

Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Interview: ‘Vishal Bhardwaj is my Fan’ | Exclusive

Anubhav Singh Bassi's interview: Comedian, who turned actor with 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', speaks on his struggling days, finding fans in celebrities and just moving on.

Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Interview: Stand-up comedian-turned-actor Anubhav Singh Bassi says he has had his share of struggles while doing comedy. The actor talks about her debut in the Hindi film industry and how he didn’t have to struggle a lot to get a break in the industry. Bassi, who’s one of the most loved and popular stand-up artistes in the country, reveals that he had to face a lot of rejection before making it big in comedy but he doesn’t like to talk about it today because everything went well at the end.

Bassi says he was left all shocked when director Vishal Bharadwaj told him that he was his fan. He said it was the most unbelievable thing that happened to him.