Rupali Ganguly Celebrates 2 Million On Instagram : Rupali Ganguly who has been winning millions of hearts and praises from fans as Anu from the most popular ongoing daily soap Anupamaa, recently hit a 2 million mark on her Instagram handle. The actress thanked her fans by penning down a heartfelt note and celebrated this milestone in a totally different way with her furry friends. Watch video to find out.