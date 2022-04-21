Rupali Ganguly Reel: Actress Rupali Ganguli who has been winning millions of heat with her wonderful acting in the popular daily soap Anupamaa, shared a cute reel on her Instagram. Rupali did a trending reel on Tenu Takda Rava wherein she gave beautiful and cute expressions. Fans started pouring love and praises in her comment section the moment she dropped her reel. One of the fans wrote – ‘Expression Queen’, the other one wrote, ‘cuteness overloaded’. Have a look.Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro And iPhone 14 Pro Max May Get Faster Data Transfer Speed, But No USB-C Port - Watch