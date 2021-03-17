Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly was recently seen at the launch of Pratigya 2. She spoke about her experience of making a comeback after 7 years in Anupamaa and how she was nervous like a newcomer. She also said that how challenging it was to shoot right after lockdown ended. On the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi, who was also present at the launch, said that she has always been a big fan of Rupali and how she wants to learn acting from her. She even answered whether there was any completion between Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. Watch the video to know more. Also Read - Anupama AKA Rupali Ganguly on Nach Baliye 10: My Husband Ashwin Verma Will Never Come On-Screen