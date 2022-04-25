Anupamaa Namaste America: Popular daily soap Anupamaa has been loved by the audience ever since it got aired. The serial maintained good TRP numbers and the interesting plot and good characters definitely kept the audience hooked into their TV screens. The fans were eagerly waiting for the prequel to air on OTT. Now, the wait is over, as the very first episode of Anupamaa prequel i.e. Anupamaa Namaste America has been premiered on Disney+Hotstar. The prequel of the serial will follow the life of Anupamaa in 2005 when she and Vanraj were young. Watch this video to know more in detail.Also Read - Karan Johar Hosts A Dinner Party For Netflix Head Bela Bajaria, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan Spotted