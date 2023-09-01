Home

Anurag Thakur felicitates Praggnanandhaa, his parents and said, “He has made India proud…”

Following his brilliant performance in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup, 18-year-old Chess Prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and his family members met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on September 01.

Following his brilliant performance in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup, 18-year-old Chess Prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and his family members met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on September 01. Union Minister felicitated the Grandmaster and his parents in Delhi.

R Praggnanandhaa said, “We are happy that we are getting this support and it is also motivating us to work hard and perform well in the tournaments and bring laurels to the country…”

