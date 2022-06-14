Anushka Sen net worth: TV actress and popular social media influencer Anushka Sen started her journey when she was just 6 and has won millions of hearts with her charm and versatile acting. The actress has featured in popular serials like Jhansi Ki Rani, Baalveer, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Yahan Mai Ghar Ghar Kheli and has impressed audience with her talent. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. This won’t be wrong to say that Anushka has achieved a lot of fame at a very young age. Not only this, the actress has a massive net worth income and charges heavy sum for her roles. Watch video to know her net worth income.Also Read - Rubina Dilaik's Killer Avatars At Sets Of Khatron Ke Khiladi Will Make Your Jaws Drop, Take A Look