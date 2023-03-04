Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain | Watch Video
Virat and Anushka attended the Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal at 3 am on Saturday. The star couple prayed for two and a half hours while sitting in the Nandi hall along with other devotees.
Virat and Anushka news: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli along with wife Anushka Sharma reached Ujjain in the early hours of Saturday and offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain. Virat and Anushka attended the Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal at 3 am on Saturday. The star couple prayed for two and a half hours while sitting in the Nandi hall along with other devotees. After their prayer ceremony, both were seen roaming inside the temple premises before leaving for Indore.
Also Read:
- Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Visit Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple Ahead of 4th Test Between Ind-Aus at Ahmedabad; Check VIRAL PICS
- Virat Kohli is Feeling The Pressure - Mark Waugh States After Dismissal at Indore During 3rd Test Between Ind-Aus
- Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Dinesh Karthik Slams Virat Kohli For Poor Shot Selection In Third Test Match Against Australia
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.