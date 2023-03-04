Home

Video Gallery

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain | Watch Video

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain | Watch Video

Virat and Anushka attended the Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal at 3 am on Saturday. The star couple prayed for two and a half hours while sitting in the Nandi hall along with other devotees.

Virat and Anushka news: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli along with wife Anushka Sharma reached Ujjain in the early hours of Saturday and offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain. Virat and Anushka attended the Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal at 3 am on Saturday. The star couple prayed for two and a half hours while sitting in the Nandi hall along with other devotees. After their prayer ceremony, both were seen roaming inside the temple premises before leaving for Indore.