Virat and Anushka spotted: The power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were snapped by the paparazzi at Mumbai Airport. Anushka Sharma wore a green oversized shirt, on the other hand Virat Kohli donned a baby pink t-shirt and white pants. The adorable couple looked stylish in their casuals. The were seen holding each others hands. The couple happily posed for the paps. Watch the viral video here.