Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma Makes Grand Debut At 76th Cannes Film Festival, Looks Ethereal In a White Off-Shoulder Dress | WATCH

Anushka Sharma at Cannes: Anushka Sharma makes her grand debut at the 76th Cannes Film festival. The actress donned an off shoulder ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown. She accessorized her outfit with pear shaped yellow & white diamond earrings. Anushka looked ethereal at the Red Carpet event. Watch video.

