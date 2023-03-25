Home

Anushka Sharma’s Reaction To Being Called ‘Mrs Kohli’ On Red Carpet Is Everything You Need To Watch

When the photographers said that they missed her at such events, she laughed and said 'mere kaan bajj rahe hai (my ears are ringing).".

Actress Anushka Sharma put her best fashion foot forward once again at the Indian Sports Honours event in Mumbai. The actress attended the award function in a beautiful black dress. As she arrived for the event, she was referred to as ‘Mrs Kohli’ by the paparazzi and kept screaming for her. Following this, Anushka laughed and said, “Relax! Why are you all shouting? Wait! Mere kaan, I have not recovered from the shouting from yesterday.”