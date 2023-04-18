Home

Apple BKC: India’s First Apple Store open for customers, people share their experience

The much-awaited Apple Retail Store in Mumbai will open its doors for customers today at 11 am. Apple CEO Tim Cook has flown down from Cupertino for the opening. This only reiterates that India is an important market for the tech behemoth. While the core of the company-owned Apple Stores is the customer experience, it is also a visual treat.

