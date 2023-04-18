Top Trending Videos

Apple BKC: India’s First Apple Store open for customers, people share their experience

The much-awaited Apple Retail Store in Mumbai will open its doors for customers today at 11 am. Apple CEO Tim Cook has flown down from Cupertino for the opening. This only reiterates that India is an important market for the tech behemoth. While the core of the company-owned Apple Stores is the customer experience, it is also a visual treat.

Published: April 18, 2023 1:32 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Published Date: April 18, 2023 1:32 PM IST