Home

Video Gallery

Apple BKC: Tim Cook Welcomes Customers To Apple’s First Store In India

Apple BKC: Tim Cook Welcomes Customers To Apple’s First Store In India

Apple CEO Tim Cook threw open the gates to the 28,000 sq ft store this morning to excited fans waiting for hours. Apple's second retail store in India is set to open in national capital Delhi on Thursday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook threw open the gates to the 28,000 sq ft store this morning to excited fans waiting for hours. Apple’s second retail store in India is set to open in national capital Delhi on Thursday.