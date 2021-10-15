Apple Event 2021 : Tech giant Apple who launched it’s iPhone 13 series last month, has announced in a tweet that it’s another upcoming special event will take place on 18 th of October. In this event, the US based company is likely to unveil it’s next generation of MacBook Pro models. It may also launch a new Mac Mini, next generation air pods and more. Apple, however has not exactly revealed about the products that will be announced at this virtual event. In this video we will let you in know in about the products you can expect out of this upcoming event. Watch video.Also Read - iPhone 13 Review: Features, Camera Specifications, Price, Worth Buying or Not? Revealed