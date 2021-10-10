: Apple launched iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the next generation of the world’s best smartphone, featuring a beautiful design with sleek flat edges in five gorgeous new colours. Both models feature major innovations, including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone, with a new wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization. Major battery life improvements come to both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, made possible by A15 Bionic. Watch video to know a detailed review of iPhone 13 mini, price, features and other specifications.