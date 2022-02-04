iPhone 13 price drop: If you were wishing to buy an iPhone 13 but too scared to invest a hefty amount for the same, then here is a good news for you. The India iStore retail is offering a massive discount on Apple’s latest iPhone 13. iPhone 13 that costs Rs. 79,900 is now available to buy at an discounted price of just Rs. 50,000. Yes ! You heard that right. The smartphone was launched in 2021 along with iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. This deal is a limited period deal, so hurry up and buy your it today. To know how to to get it, watch our latest video.Also Read - Telegram Update: Telegram Improves Users Experience With New Features, Brings Video Stickers And Improved Message Reactions; Watch