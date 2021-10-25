Apple Major Device Shortage : The tech giant Apple is going through a tough time as it is facing a major device shortage across the globe. The company is reportedly affected a by a global chip shortage and supply on it’s latest launches like MacBook and Apple Watch 7 and most notable iPhone 13 series. The most new products are not shipping until November or even December thereby creating a delay in order. Watch this video to know why the tech giant Apple is facing this major shortage.Also Read - Clubhouse to Roll New Feature on Oct 27 that Let People Share Outside Links, and Monetise Their Work