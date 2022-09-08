Apple’s event Far Out took place on September 7, which saw the launch of its coveted iPhone 14 series along with a new Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra and the next generation of AirPods Pro. In this video we have explained all about the new features, camera specifications, display, battery life, apple iphone 14 price in India, new emergency SOS and crash detection feature of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you are planning to buy the brand new iPhone 14 series phone, then watch the full video.