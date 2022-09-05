Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event is on September 7 and all eyes are on the next-generation iPhone 14 series. Although ahead of the launch TrendForce has reported that iPhone 14 series will be cheaper than iPhone 13 series. In this video we have shared the leaked price details of iPhone 14 series in India.

iPhone 14 starting price: $749 (around Rs. 60,000)

iPhone 14 Max/Plus: $849 (approx Rs. 68,000)

iPhone 14 Pro: $1049 (around Rs. 84,000)

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,149 (approx. Rs. 92000)