Apple VR headsets Rumored Launch : There are inside rumors that the tech giant Apple may possibly launch AR and VR headsets powered by two processors in the first half of 2022. According to reports, the headset can feature powerful processing capabilities and it can offer up to eight optical modules which will provide continuous video see-through AR services. It is also rumored that Apple’s reverse charging can also make an entry with VR headsets. Watch video to know more about these rumored upcoming launches.Also Read - Reports: Micromax May Release New IN Note Pro 1 In Mid-December, Details Inside | Watch Video