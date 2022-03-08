Apple Gives Massive Discount On iPhone 13 on Women’s day : Tech giant Apple is offering a massive discount on iPhone 13 and other Apple products on Vijay Sales, to celebrate International Women’s Day. This is a good news for Apple fans who were planning to invest in new and latest Apple products since offers and deals are available on other Apple products like MacBooks, AirPods, AirPods Pro, iPads, Apple watches and more. Reportedly, Apple is selling iPhone 13 at a discounted price of Rs. 71,900, down from it’s actual launch price which was Rs.79,900. Besides this, customers can also get cashbacks and exchange discount benefits on older iPhone models like iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. Checkout our latest video to know the best deals and offers available.Also Read - WhatsApp Latest Update: New Feature To Allow 'Poll' With End-To-End Encryption, Checkout Details Here