IOS 16.1 Latest Update: IOS 16.1 was released on 24th November, 2022 alongside iPad OS 16.1, mac OS Ventura, and more. The iOS 16.1 update includes fixes for a total of 19 security issues. The Cupertino company has revealed that this version includes a patch to address a zero-day vulnerability in the operating system. The company has confirmed that this issue could have been actively exploited. Zero-day vulnerabilities are those exploits that are identified by external sources. Reports claim that this could be the eighth such zero-day vulnerability found in Apple operating systems. With vulnerabilities existing in the previous iOS version, it would be for the best that iPhone users upgrade to iOS 16.1 sooner. It brings improvements to the Mail, Messaging, Photos, and Safari apps.

