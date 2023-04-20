Apple Saket Store: Apple’s Second Store Launched By Tim Cook In Delhi’s Saket | Watch video

Top Trending Videos

Earlier, Tim Cook inaugurated Apple's first retail store in Mumbai, India. During this, Tim Cook welcomed the people with folded hands. Watch video

Published: April 20, 2023 11:35 AM IST

By Video Desk

Apple Saket Store: Grand opening of Apple’s second store in Delhi’s Select City Walk Mall, Saket. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has done its grand opening. Earlier, Tim Cook inaugurated Apple’s first retail store in Mumbai, India. During this, Tim Cook welcomed the people with folded hands. Watch video

