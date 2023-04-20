Apple Saket Store: Apple’s Second Store Launched By Tim Cook In Delhi’s Saket | Watch video
Earlier, Tim Cook inaugurated Apple's first retail store in Mumbai, India. During this, Tim Cook welcomed the people with folded hands. Watch video
Apple Saket Store: Grand opening of Apple’s second store in Delhi’s Select City Walk Mall, Saket. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has done its grand opening. Earlier, Tim Cook inaugurated Apple’s first retail store in Mumbai, India. During this, Tim Cook welcomed the people with folded hands. Watch video
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.