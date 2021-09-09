

Apple iPhone 13 Launch Invite : Apple has announced the release date of iPhone 13. The smartphone will be launched on 14th of September at 10:00 am PT which is 10:30 pm IST. The company has sent invitations to the press for a special launch event for the same. This launch event will be hosted virtually due to the Covid 19 Pandemic. There are rumor's and leaks that the company can unveil the iPhone 13 series. Although there is no any confirmation regarding the same as there is no mention of any upcoming iPhone models on the invitation. Get more details on this new launch. Watch video.