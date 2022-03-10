Apple Spring Event 2022 Highlights: Tech giant Apple hosted it’s first event of the year i.e. Apple Spring Event 2022. The event witnessed a bunch of the most awaited Apple product launches. In this event we got iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display, 12 MP camera on back and A15 Bionic Chip. Secondly, iPad Air was launched with features like latesM1 Chipset, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 12 MP camera and True Tone Support. Apple also launched the new ac Studio and the new MI Ultra. Checkout our latest video to know more in detail about the Apple Spring Event 2022Also Read - Tutorial: Here Are Three Different Ways To Record Your Phone And WhatsApp Calls - Checkout Video