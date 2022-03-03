Apple Spring Event 2022: According to the latest reports, tech giant Apple is all set to host it’s first event of the year i.e. Apple Spring Event 2022. The date for the event is set on 8th of March, however, it’s not the exact date for the same and confirmed date is yet to be announced. The event will be witnessing the launch of affordable products which includes iPhone SE 3, iPad Air and a couple of Mac computers. This is indeed a good news for all the Apple product lovers out there. Checkout our latest video to know what you can expect out of Apple Spring Event 2022.Also Read - Moto G71 To Vivo T1 5G: Best 5 Latest Smartphones That You Can Buy Under Rs.20,000 - Checkout List