Apple’s First Ever Car : Apple Cars have been the rumor of the decade. And now there are speculations that tech Giant Apple may launch it’s first ever car soon thereby entering into automobile industry. According to reports, Vanarama, a car lease broker based in UK has developed detailed series of renderings of the Apple Car based on real Apple patents. Watch this video to find out more about the upcoming launch, it’s design, features and what you can expect out of it.Also Read - E-Amrit Launched In India: Everything You Need To Know About E-Amrit Web Portal For Electric Vehicles, Explained | Watch Video