Apple to Roll Out 5g Support In India Via iOS 16.2 Beta Update | Watch Video

Apple will begin testing 5g network support on Indian iPhone models via its iOS 16.2 beta update. Earlier Apple had confirmed that it would update the 5g software by December 2022.

iOS 16.2 Beta Update: Apple is one of the few smartphone manufacturers left to announce a release date for the 5G software update. Apple will reportedly begin testing support for 5G networks on Indian iPhone models via its iOS 16.2 beta update. The government has been vocal about pushing smartphone manufacturers to release 5G software updates. Apple had earlier confirmed that it would update the software for its 5G-enabled phones in India by December 2022. The software upgrade would cover iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE (2022). The iOS 16.2 beta that has reportedly been confirmed is a precursor to the eventual full-fledged launch of 5G support. Apple will be rolling out support for both Airtel 5G Plus and Jio True 5G with the upcoming iOS 16.2 public beta.

Written by: Keshav Mishra