Apple Event 2021 : Apple announced the launch of MacBook Pro models powered by M1X and M1 Pro chipset in it’s Unleashed event 2021. The device comes up with features like 21hour battery life, 1080p camera including latest chips and designs thereby making this 14.2-inch model quite expensive. Apple, in the event, also launched Airpods 3 with features like adaptive EQ, spatial audio and more. This is Apple’s second fall event of the year. The first event took place in September that saw the launch oh iPhone 13 models. But what caught attention was Samsung’s reaction to these newly launched gadgets. Watch video to know to know about the features and specifications of these devices and how the Samsung reacted.Also Read - Tech Giant Facebook to Update Feature that Stops Kids From Watching Unsupervised Content