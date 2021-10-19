Apple Unleashed Event Everything Launched: The new AirPods come with a custom driver and a high dynamic range amplifier for optimum audio quality. Alongside the AirPods 3, Apple has launched the new HomePod mini. New colour options for HomePod mini were also showcased at the event. The price for the new HomePod mini remains Rs 9,900. While, AirPods (3rd generation) will be available for Rs 18,500 in India and will be up for orders from the Apple online store and availability in stores will start from Tuesday, October 26. With the launch of the new AirPods, the AirPods (2nd generation) will now be available at a new price of Rs 12,900. Meanwhile, the Apple Music Voice Plan will be available later this fall in 17 countries and regions, including India. Watch video to know more in details about the new Apple products launched and whether they should be bought or not just under 5min.Also Read - Apple Offers Cheaper Music Voice Plan Subscription For its Subscribers; Starting Just at Rs 49