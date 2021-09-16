Apple Watch 7 Series, iPad, iPad Mini at Apple Event 2021, Specs, Price:
Apple launched a series of iPads and iPhones this Tuesday with much upgraded versions and specifications. With the iPhone 13 series, the Apple event also witnessed the launch of the Apple Watch 7 series, the next generation Apple iPad 2021 and iPad mini. The Watch series has almost got similar designs and features, but with a certain twist. The new iPad models have been launched with 5G technology. Watch this video to get more clearer details on the features, specifications and pricing of these new launches.