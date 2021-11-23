Apple Watch Series 8 Design and specs leak : According to latest reports, tech giant Apple may launch it’s Apple Watch Series 8 next year. The leaks of series 8 have surfaced online which shows that it may likely look like watch series 7. The reports claim that Apple will be focusing on adding more cool features to watch series 8. Apple had previously rolled out series 7 in the month of September. Check out video to know more on the designs and specs on this upcoming launch.Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 Series: Oppo Reno 7 And 7 Pro To Launch On 25th Of November, Checkout Expected Key Features, Specs And Price Here | Watch Video