Apple 2022 lineup leaked : Tech giant Apple is all geared up to launch some notable products in 2022. The company's 2022 pipeline just got leaked and it includes some interesting additions. According to the rumors, the company can launch mixed reality headsets, iPad Pro with wireless charging, a 5G-Ready iPhone SE Model and a new high end iMac with an in house chip. Watch this latest video to know in detail on what more can we expect from Apple in 2022.