Special Student Discount On Apple Devices: Apple has recently launched a new promotional offer for students, promising several benefits upon the purchase of select Mac and iPad models through the Apple Store. Known as the 'Back to School' discount programme, this offer gives discounts and other benefits to school and college students, their parents and teachers at registered institutions. To be eligible for Apple Back to School offer, buyers will have to verfiy that they are students at a registered school or higher education institute in India. In this video you will know everything that you need to know about these special student discounts on Apple Devices. Watch Video.