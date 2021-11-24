HomePod Mini on Sale : Tech giant Apple on Tuesday announced that it’s small yet powerful audio device HomePod Mini is now available in more different colors and price. The company recently added new colors like yellow, orange and blue to make the gadget look more appealing for it’s costumers. The smart speakers comes up with features like 360 degree sound, support for Siri, 3.3 inches tall and more. Watch video to know more about this gadget’s features, price and availability.Also Read - WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Rolls Out With Message Reaction Notification Feature For Android Users, Watch Video