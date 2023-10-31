Top Trending Videos

Apple’s “state-sponsored attack” warning triggers political war, BJP calls allegations “baseless”

Multiple political leaders including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and TMC MP Mahua Moitra have alleged that their Apple devices have ...

Updated: October 31, 2023 5:21 PM IST

By Video Desk

Multiple political leaders including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and TMC MP Mahua Moitra have alleged that their Apple devices have been the victim of alleged hacking. The leaders shared the screenshot of the warning received on their Apple devices. BJP denied the allegations levelled by Opposition over the alert by Apple and party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad called the accusations “baseless”.

