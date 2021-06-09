Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 21: Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicked off on Monday with a key note event. This is one of the largest tech events that take place every year for the benefit of its developer partners. This year the company had just wrapped up WWDC21 where Apple’s CEO Tim Cook took to the stage along with other Apple employees to announce major developments the company has made on its software front. Most notable of these announcements were the unveiling of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey and many more. Watch the Recap video to know more. Also Read - WWDC 2021: From iOS 15 To iPadOS 15, List Of Apple’s Announcements From Its Grand Keynote Presentation

