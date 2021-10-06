AQFIT, smartwatch is exclusively available on Flipkart at a special launch price of Rs. 2499. The W5 EDGE Smart Watch sports a 1.7 inch HD IPS display with a high resolution of 240 x 280 pixel and a screen body ratio of 99%. The W5 EDGE Smart Watch automatically detects intense activities such as sports, running, and gymming. The 180mAh battery lasts 8-10 days in regular usage and up to 10 days on standby. Watch video to know more about it’s features, specifications.