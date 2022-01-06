AR Rahman Birthday special :
One of the best music composers of Bollywood industry and the academy award winning maestro, AR Rahman is celebrating his 5th birthday today. He is known for his soothing and outstanding musical creations. Bollywood celebrities and his fans have poured in birthday wishes and love and blessings all over social media. On the occasion of his birthday, we have listed below the best 15 songs of AR Rahman that he has created so far. Watch video.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Becomes Most Followed Celebrity On Social Media, Beats Deepika Padukone And Katrina Kaif-All Details Inside Also Read - Deepika Padukone Birthday: Deepika Padukone Turns A Year Older Today, Her Net Worth Income Will Leave You Speechless | Watch Also Read - Deepika Padukone Birthday: Here's How Deepika Padukone Maintains Her Toned Body At 36; Watch Video