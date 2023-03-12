AR Rahman Wants RRR Song Naatu Naatu To Win Oscars 2023
Oscar winning music composer A R Rahman on Saturday reacted to the nomination of 'Naatu Naatu' song of RRR movie for Oscars and said that with every international win, the profile of India rises and the global audience becomes more curious to discover and listen to other Indian soundtracks and other music composers of India.
