Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor spotted:
Suhana Khan was spotted at dance rehearsal hall. The Archies actress looked gorgeous in her casuals. She donned a sexy crop jacket and shorts. The star kid had paired her look with a funky sunglass. On, the other hand, Khushi Kapoor was snapped at Andheri flaunting her Chanel bag worth lakhs. The actress was spotted in the upcoming film Archie’s look. Her hairband looked really cute. Watch video see expensive bag owned by the actress.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Along With Boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani Snapped At Airport, Says 'Choti Umar Ke Boyfriend Ke Karan Followers Badh Rahe' Also Read - Nora Fatehi and Jasmin Bhasin Spotted in Red Sizzling Attires, Arjun Kapoor Steals The Show in His Cool Glasses | Watch Video Also Read - Alaya F Raises Temperature In A Stunning Red Hot Bikini, Checkout Her Bold Bikini Looks Here - Watch Video