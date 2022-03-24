Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake news: Tamil film Soorarai Pottru which was released in 2020 was an instant hint on box office. Actor Suriya Sivakumar was highly praised by the audience for his character and the story of the film was also outstanding. Now, according to the latest media reports, a Hindi adaptation of the film is going to be made and actor Akshay Kumar along with Radhika Madan will star in the remake. Radhika Madan will be seen playing the role of Aparna Balamurali. It is said the currently the film is in the pre-production stage. The remake will likely be set on North India backdrop. Well, if these reports are true, then this would be the first ever collaboration between Radhika and Akshay and it would be interesting to see their onscreen chemistry. Checkout our latest video for more details.Also Read - ‘Women Should Not Take Backseat From Anything They Wish to do,’ Says Shefali Shah in Jalsa Interview – Watch Video