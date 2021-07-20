Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Getting Married Soon? Watch Video to Find Out Truth:
The news of Katrina Kaif’s affair often remains in the media headlines. According to reports, these days Katrina is dating actor Vicky Kaushal of the film ‘Uri’. Many times Vicky has also been seen outside Katrina’s house. However, neither of them has made their relationship official yet. In such a situation, now there are reports that both can get married soon. Watch video to know about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal marriage.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish Picks up His Top 3, Watch Singer's Exclusive Video Interview Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Top 5 Posts of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Our Instagram Queen Also Read - Bollywood Weddings: Second Marriages That Worked Like Wonders | Watch Video