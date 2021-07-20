The news of Katrina Kaif’s affair often remains in the media headlines. According to reports, these days Katrina is dating actor Vicky Kaushal of the film ‘Uri’. Many times Vicky has also been seen outside Katrina’s house. However, neither of them has made their relationship official yet. In such a situation, now there are reports that both can get married soon. Watch video to know about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal marriage.