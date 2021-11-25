Priyanka Chopra announces pregnancy : Actress Priyanka Chopra recently participated in her family show called The Jonas Brothers Family Roast which is currently streaming on Netflix. The actress made a huge comment about her being pregnant during the roast session which left her fans as well as her husband Nick Jonas in utter shock. Watch video to know the truth behind the comment made by Priyanka.Also Read - Alia Vs Deepika: Who Will Be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's New Heroine For BAIJU BAWRA ? | Checkout Video To Find Out